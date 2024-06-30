News
Rediff.com  » News » Ayodhya administration forms panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins

Ayodhya administration forms panel to probe Ram Path cave-ins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 30, 2024 22:40 IST
The Ayodhya district administration has constituted a committee to probe the alleged gross negligence in the construction of the 14-km-long Ram Path which suffered cave-ins at multiple spots in just two pre-monsoon showers.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Ram Path, in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended six officials of civic agencies for alleged gross negligence following the road cave-ins and waterlogging at several sections of the newly-built Ram Path.

 

"A committee of all the concerned departments has been constituted which will investigate and submit its report within 15 days. This is to check problems with regard to sewage chambers/manholes where depressions have occurred," Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal said on Sunday.

He said the road has been constructed in standard quality but the excessive rains led to these issues.

There is an area on the stretch where the sewer line was laid without proper padding of construction material, he said, adding there were potholes at 6-7 places.

He also said that about 5,500 chambers have been built in the entire Ayodhya in the last two years, out of which there are only eight-nine spots which have faced such problems due to the excessive rainfall.

The district received about 30 percent of the average rainfall of the entire rainy season in just two days which caused the depressions, he said.

The state government has also issued a notice to Ahmedabad-based contractor Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP from Faizabad --- Awadhesh Prasad --- demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Ram Path and the sewer lines beneath it.

About 15 bylanes and streets along the Ram Path were flooded after rains on June 23 and June 25. Even homes along the road went underwater.

On Saturday, Awadhesh Prasad along with Samajwadi Party district president Parasnath Yadav and his team inspected the Ram Path and other areas of Ayodhya.

Prasad first went to the only government hospital in Ayodhya, the Shriram Hospital, where there was waterlogging, then he visited the flood-affected roads and bylanes of Ayodhya.

After the inspection, Prasad told PTI, "How many people are responsible, who are responsible, everything must be clear. The action taken against some people is not sufficient. There are more people involved in the irregularities in Ram Path construction."

"This is a big issue, loot is being done in the name of Ram. A high-level investigation committee should be formed, and probe completed in a timely manner," Prasad had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
