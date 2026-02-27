HC Stays Arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO Case

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily halted the arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in a POCSO case involving sexual abuse allegations, as the seer maintains his innocence and supporters celebrate the legal reprieve.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's decision to stay his arrest in a POCSO case and termed the charge against him "false", as his disciples and supporters celebrated the development at a Varanasi ashram.

The spiritual leader has been accused of sexually exploiting two persons, including a minor.

The Allahabad High Court reserved its order on Avimukteshwaranand's anticipatory bail plea and directed that he shall not be arrested till the pronouncement of its order, which is expected in the third week of March. It also asked the state government and the informant to file their replies in the matter and directed the applicant to cooperate in the investigation.

Reacting to the high court's grant of interim protection, Avimukteshwaranand said, "Our advocates submitted before the court that these children never stayed with us. The children themselves are saying that they stayed in Jyotirmath and not with us."

Terming the charges against him "fabricated", the seer expressed his faith in the judiciary. "The batuks (young disciples) never stayed in the ashram. The entire Hindu community was hurt by this incident. We welcome the court's decision," he said.

However, the complainant in the case, Ashutosh Pandey, said in Prayagraj, "This (stay on arrest) is not the final decision of the court; the final order is yet to come. We are hopeful that the innocent batuks (young disciples) will get justice. We will submit our affidavit and evidence before the high court."

Following the high court's order, disciples and devotees gathered at the Shri Vidya Math in Varanasi and distributed sweets to celebrate the interim relief granted to the seer.

Seer Offers Narco Analysis Test

Before the developments in the court, Avimukteshwaranand, on Friday, said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him. "If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted," he told reporters here.

"Falsehood does not last long. Those who fabricated a false story are being exposed. As people come to know about this concocted case, the truth will become clear," he said.

Questioning claims linked to medical examination reports, he said, "How can a medical report establish our involvement? It is being said that the report has proved misconduct. That may be someone's statement, but what meaning does a medical report conducted after so many days carry?"

Even if any wrongdoing had occurred, it would not automatically establish who was responsible, the spiritual leader contended. "The child who never came to us cannot be easily linked to our name."

Allegations Against Complainant

The seer also alleged that the children were staying with the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Pandey, and questioned why they were not sent to a juvenile home.

He referred to media reports claiming that the children were kept at a hotel in Hardoi and alleged that they were not allowed to meet journalists. He further accused the police of shielding the complainant and preparing statements against him. "No matter how elaborate the fabrication, the truth will eventually come out," he said.

On Thursday, Avimukteshwaranand told reporters that he has filed a case against the accuser, Ashutosh Brahmachari, under the POCSO Act, claiming the law allows legal action against those who file false cases.