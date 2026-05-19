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Maharashtra Sends Samples For Avian Flu Testing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 19, 2026 08:23 IST

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Following a bird flu outbreak, the Maharashtra health department is proactively testing poultry workers in Nandurbar for human avian flu to ensure public safety.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra health officials are testing poultry workers for avian flu in Nandurbar.
  • Samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology for analysis.
  • The poultry workers were in contact with birds or involved in culling.
  • Workers are receiving Tamiflu as a precautionary measure.

The Maharashtra health department has decided to send eight samples of poultry workers in Nandurbar district to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for human avian flu testing, an official said.

Avian Flu Precautions in Nandurbar

These workers, who had been in contact with poultry birds or involved in culling, have so far not shown any symptoms of human avian flu, but are being given medication as a precaution, district health officer Ravindra Sonawane told PTI on Monday.

 

Nandurbar district in northwestern Maharashtra has been hit by bird flu.

Testing and Preventative Measures

"Samples of eight persons have been taken because they were in contact with the birds or were involved in the culling process. They have not shown any symptoms of human avian flu. The samples, including nasal swabs, will be sent to NIV, Pune, on Tuesday," Sonawane said.

The workers were being given Tamiflu tablets as a precautionary measure, he informed.

No government employee was among those being tested, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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