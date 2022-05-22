Aus PM-elect Anthony Albanese no stranger to India: High commissioner

Australia's Prime Minister elect Anthony Albanese is no stranger to India according to Australian high commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell.

IMAGE: Australia's Prime Minister elect Anthony Albanese. Photograph: Reuters

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the high commissioner said that the Labor Party leader had travelled to New Delhi as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018.

"Australia's Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. During the campaign, he committed to deepen India-Autralia economic, strategic and people-to-people links," he said.

Australia's conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat in national elections on Saturday.

"Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory," Morrisson told his supporters.

He also said he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party, Sky News reported.

"I've always believed in Australians and their judgment, and I've always been prepared to accept their verdict," he was citied as saying by CNN.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday night projected Labor will form a government for the first time since 2013, with Anthony Albanese to become the country's 31st prime minister.

Anthony Albanese thanked people for voting for him.

"Thank you Australia," he Tweeted.

"Tonight the Australian people have voted for change," he added.

The result marks an end to the coalition's nearly-nine-year hold on power and Morrison's tenure as Prime Minister. Morrison became prime minister in 2018.