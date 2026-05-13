Police Investigate Alleged Attack On Karnataka Assembly Speaker

An FIR has been filed against 11 individuals for allegedly attempting to attack Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader during a protest in Dakshina Kannada, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points An FIR has been filed against 11 people for allegedly attempting to attack Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader during a protest.

The incident occurred on May 7 when protesters allegedly obstructed Khader's convoy and raised slogans.

The protesters were reportedly upset over remarks allegedly made by Khader at a recent public event.

Police are using video footage and local intelligence to identify and trace the remaining individuals involved.

An FIR has been registered against 11 persons in connection with an alleged attempt to attack Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader during a protest in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Alleged Attack

The incident occurred on May 7 when Khader was travelling in a convoy after attending a programme in the Ullal area near Mangaluru, they said.

A group of protesters allegedly tried to obstruct the convoy and raised slogans against him, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by Mohammad Yaseen, Gunman of the Speaker, a group of people intercepted the speaker's convoy in front of the Bapuni government guest house, which comes under the Kuttar Police station limits, and pushed the security officers with their hands. They demanded that they be allowed to talk to the speaker regarding some civic issue.

Since it was already 10.30 pm, "I did not permit them to meet the speaker", Yaseen has claimed in the complaint.

Police Investigation and Security Measures

Police said the protesters were upset over remarks allegedly made by Khader during a recent public event. Tension prevailed briefly in the area as the demonstrators gathered near the route taken by the speaker's convoy.

Based on a complaint, Ullal police registered an FIR against Junaid, a resident of Madani Nagar and 10 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including unlawful assembly and obstruction of a public servant from discharging official duties, a senior police officer said.

Police said some of the accused were identified through video footage and local intelligence inputs. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining persons involved in the protest.

They said that adequate police security had been deployed in view of the Speaker's movement in the region. No injuries were reported in the incident.