Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj held during AAP protests

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained in New Delhi on Friday as Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

IMAGE: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj being detained during protest. Photograph: ANI on X

The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed near ITO Chowk, Raj Ghat and Vikas Marg on Friday morning as the roads leading to BJP headquarters and ED office were shut due to AAP's protest, officials said.

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, 'In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly.'

Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony and Rajghat.

As the roads leading to ED office were also shut, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.