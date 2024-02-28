At Rs 2,361 cr, BJP accounts for 80% of 6 parties' income in FY23

The six national parties have declared a total income of nearly Rs 3077 crore in 2022-23 fiscal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party getting the maximum share totalling around Rs 2,361 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda during the BJP national office bearers' meeting, at the Party Office in New Delhi on Friday, December 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling BJP's income forms 76.73 percent of the total income of the six national parties during FY 2022-23, it said.

The Congress declared the second-highest income of Rs 452.375 crore, which forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, NPP and Communist Party of India-Marxist have declared their income.

Between FY 2021-22 and 2022-23, the income of the BJP increased by 23.15 percent or Rs 443.724 crore from Rs 1917.12 crore during FY 2021-22 to Rs 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, the ADR said.

The income of NPP increased by 1502.12 percent or Rs 7.09 crore from Rs 47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to Rs 7.562 crore during FY 2022-23.

Similarly, AAP's income increased by 91.23 percent (Rs 40.631 crore) from Rs 44.539 crore during FY 2021-22 to Rs 85.17 crore during FY 2022-23.

Between the 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the income of the Congress, CPI-M and BSP decreased by 16.42 percent (Rs 88.90 crore), 12.68 percent (Rs 20.575 crore) and 33.14 percent (Rs 14.508 crore) respectively, it noted, citing their records submitted to the Election Commission.

It also said the BJP declared a total income of Rs 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68 percent, which comes to Rs 1361.684 crore of the total income.

The Congress' total income was Rs 452.375 crore while it spent Rs 467.135 crore, with its expenditure for that year exceeding its total income by 3.26 percent.

The CPI-M's total income was Rs 141.661 crore while it spent Rs 106.067 crore -- 74.87 percent of its income.

Similarly, AAP's total income was Rs 85.17 crore while it spent Rs 102.051 crore -- its expenditure for that year exceeded its total income by 19.82 percent.