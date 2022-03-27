News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At least 22 UP ministers face criminal cases: ADR

At least 22 UP ministers face criminal cases: ADR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 27, 2022 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Of the 45 newly sworn-in Uttar Pradesh ministers, 22 have declared criminal cases against themselves and most of them face serious charges, poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Saturday.

Photograph: Supreet Sapkal/ANI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 of the total 53 ministers, including the chief minister.

The affidavits of Sanjay Nishad and Jitin Prasada were unavailable for analysis on the election commission's website at the time of bringing out this report, while details of ministers J P S Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari were not analysed as they are currently not members of either the state assembly or the legislative council.

 

According to the ADR report, 22 (49 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (44 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87 per cent) are crorepatis and their average assets are pegged at Rs 9 crore.

As per his affidavit, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi constituency owns the highest declared total assets worth Rs 58.07 crore and Dharamveer Singh, an MLC, at Rs 42.91 lakh, is the minister with the lowest declared total assets.

27 ministers have declared liabilities. Rakesh Sachan of Bhognipur constituency has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.17 crore, the highest among the ministers, the report said.

It said nine (20 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between Classes 8 to 12 while 36 (80 per cent) ministers are graduates and beyond.

20 (44 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 30 and 50 years while 25 (56 per cent) ministers stated that they were between 51 and 70 years old.

Of the 45 ministers analysed, five (11 per cent) are women.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How UP Women Powered BJP Victory
How UP Women Powered BJP Victory
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
'Muslims have retreated into themselves'
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni
Top Performer: Vintage Dhoni
Why are foreign banks marching out of retail banking?
Why are foreign banks marching out of retail banking?
Eriksen scores on return but Denmark lose to Dutch
Eriksen scores on return but Denmark lose to Dutch
Windies on verge of stunning series win over England
Windies on verge of stunning series win over England
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How BJP Won UP

How BJP Won UP

The Real Reason For The BJP Victory

The Real Reason For The BJP Victory

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances