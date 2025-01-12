HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob in Manipur

Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 12, 2025 19:48 IST

Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift camp in Manipur's Kamjong district on Sunday, a day after it was vandalised by a mob protesting alleged harassment and restrictions on timber transportation.

IMAGE: Army personnel in collaboration with the Manipur police and other security forces conduct a joint operation in various districts in Manipur, January 5, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

The mob on Saturday stormed into the camp located in Hongbei village and destroyed it over alleged harassment and restrictions on the transportation of timber.

An understanding was reached between both sides during a meeting in which representatives of Tangkhul Naga civil society groups and Assam Rifles, besides Kamjong district superintendent of police and deputy commissioner took part on Sunday, an official said.

 

"The situation remained calm and no untoward incident was reported on Sunday," the official said.

Assam Rifles had established a checkpoint and constructed a temporary camp in Hongbei following which residents of neighbouring villages accused the paramilitary force of harassment and restricting their movement.

Villagers from Kasom Khullen block in the Naga-majority district stormed the makeshift camp of the 40 Assam Rifles and dismantled it on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles dismissed allegations of harassment and restrictions and clarified, "On January 11, Assam Rifles personnel manning the post at Hongbei inspected a vehicle and discerned that the vehicle loaded with timber did not have mandated documents. Following procedures, Assam Rifles personnel stopped the vehicle."

The paramilitary force alleged that "nefarious elements instigated the local population to force Assam Rifles personnel to release the vehicle" and claimed "the crowd turned violent and Assam Rifles personnel used appropriate and calibrated response".

Assam Rifles personnel used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the protesters. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The Assam Rifles is one of the central forces that were deployed in various parts of Manipur which has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis, that left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
