Assam man force-fed by mob for selling beef

April 09, 2019 10:47 IST

A mob in Biswanath district of Assam on Sunday heckled and abused a Muslim man for allegedly selling beef, reports said. The man was identified as Shaukat Ali by the police.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Shaukat Ali is seen kneeling down in slush, surrounded by an irate mob, which demands to know why he was selling beef. “Do you have a licence to sell beef?” the mob can be heard asking in the video.

The mob is then seen questioning Ali about his nationality. “Are you Bangladeshi? Is your name in the NRC?”

The mob allegedly also forced Ali to consume pork and asked him if the market’s mahaldar, or manager, knew that he was selling beef. According to the district police, the mob then went on to misbehave with the mahaldar, Kamal Thapa, as well.

According to district police, two separate First Information Reports have been filed - one of them is by Shaukat Ali's brother. The police have started an investigation and are on the lookout for the men seen in the video, say sources.

Reacting to this incident, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: "I know many people who feel they’re desensitised because of the number of lynchings in the last 5 years. I am not, each video infuriates me & saddens me. It’s irrelevant that beef is legal in Assam, lynching an innocent old man is illegal in every part of India."\

Owaisi asked Assam CM Sonowal to take action and said that he's 'obliged to protect the lives of everyone who lives in Assam'. He also pointed out that beef consumption is legal in Assam. Biswananth district is part of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency which is slated to poll on 11th April.