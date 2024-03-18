News
Rediff.com  » News » Ashok Chavan reacts on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried in front of Sonia' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 18, 2024 13:56 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, who last month quit the Congress, on Monday said he did not meet Sonia Gandhi before leaving the grand old party and dismissed Rahul Gandhi's comments in this regard as "baseless".

IMAGE: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan. Photograph: @AshokChavan1958/X

Addressing a rally in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn't want to go to jail".

Reacting to it, Chavan in a video message on Monday said Rahul Gandhi made the statement in a rally on Sunday and did not take anybody's name.

"But if he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also. Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," the former state chief minister said.

 

"I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," Chavan said.

After Chavan quit the Congress last month, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which nominated him for the Rajya Sabha poll from Maharashtra.

Chavan was later declared elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.

In 2010, Chavan stepped down as chief minister following allegations of involvement in the Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai. He was also state Congress chief during 2014-19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
