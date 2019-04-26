rediff.com

Asaram's son Narayan Sai convicted in rape case

April 26, 2019 14:06 IST

A Gujarat court on Friday convicted Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram, in a rape case.

The sessions court in Surat which convicted Narayan Sai will pronounce the sentence on April 30.

 

In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai.

One of them had accused Narayan Sai of repeatedly raping her between 2002 and 2005 when she was living at his ashram.

Asaram has been convicted in a rape case in Jodhpur and is serving a life term.

