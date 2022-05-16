News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border

Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 16, 2022 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Army's Eastern command chief on Monday said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is engaged in infrastructure capacity enhancement across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: An Indian soldier stands guard near Bordumsa village on the road to the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: Parth Sanyal/Reuters

General Officer Commanding-in Chief of the Eastern command, Lieutenant General R P Kalita, however, said the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation which may arise along the border.

"Across the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces," he said at a press conference in Guwahati.

 

The Chinese authorities have built border villages close to the LAC that can be used for dual purposes, Kalita said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as well as the mechanism to handle the situation. These have put us in a robust position," he added.

The Indian Army Commander acknowledged that difficult terrain and inclement weather conditions have been the biggest challenges while enhancing capabilities and infrastructure in forward locations.

He asserted that the Indian Army is fully ready with 'high level of operational preparedness'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
'Our own territory': China on village in Arunachal
'Our own territory': China on village in Arunachal
Where exactly is the India-China border?
Where exactly is the India-China border?
Modi visiting, China-built Lumbini airport thrown open
Modi visiting, China-built Lumbini airport thrown open
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat, Manisha assure India two medals
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat, Manisha assure India two medals
IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC: Who Will Win?
Lumbini as backdrop, Modi-Deuba sign 6 MoUs
Lumbini as backdrop, Modi-Deuba sign 6 MoUs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China seizes maps showing Arunachal in India

China seizes maps showing Arunachal in India

The last village in 'our' Arunachal

The last village in 'our' Arunachal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances