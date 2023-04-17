News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army jawan arrested in Bathinda military station shooting

Army jawan arrested in Bathinda military station shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 17, 2023 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Army jawan has been arrested in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station, a senior Punjab Police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: The Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, April 12, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana identified the arrested soldier as Desai Mohan, and said, "The motive was personal. He had enmity with them."

Four soldiers were killed in their sleep in firing inside the military station in Bathinda on April 12.

 

An FIR was lodged in this connection at the Bathinda Cantonment police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons.

It was Desai Mohan who had said that he saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered with cloth, coming out of the barracks after the firing.

One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the jawan had said in the police FIR.

The Bathinda military station is one of the largest Army bases in the country and comprises a significant number of operational units of the force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why India needs a national security strategy
Why India needs a national security strategy
India can't afford a Punjab in unrest
India can't afford a Punjab in unrest
20 Ways the Indian Military CHANGED
20 Ways the Indian Military CHANGED
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose
'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'
'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'
'Was forcefully thrown out of BJP': Shettar joins Cong
'Was forcefully thrown out of BJP': Shettar joins Cong
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found

Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found

Bathinda army camp killings: No clue on attackers yet

Bathinda army camp killings: No clue on attackers yet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances