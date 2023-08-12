News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2023 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter.

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until a new election later this year.

 

Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the mandated term, therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections will be held in 90 days.

The polls are expected to be delayed for a couple of months as new census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'New Pak army chief won't want trouble with India now'
'New Pak army chief won't want trouble with India now'
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
Even friendly nations look at Pakistan as beggar: PM
Even friendly nations look at Pakistan as beggar: PM
Snubbed again! Rani left out of Asiad prep camp
Snubbed again! Rani left out of Asiad prep camp
WWC PIX: Aus edge France to enter maiden semis
WWC PIX: Aus edge France to enter maiden semis
Kane sale leaves Tottenham fans 'angry and hurt'
Kane sale leaves Tottenham fans 'angry and hurt'
Someone is complicit, says SC on Atiq Ahmad's killing
Someone is complicit, says SC on Atiq Ahmad's killing
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'If Imran emerges more powerful in the battle...'

'If Imran emerges more powerful in the battle...'

Imran Khan arrested, sentenced to 3 years in jail

Imran Khan arrested, sentenced to 3 years in jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances