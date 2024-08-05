News
Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK

Anti-Immigration Riots Rage On In UK

By REDIFF NEWS
August 05, 2024 15:53 IST
Violent protests involving hundreds of anti-immigration groups have erupted in towns and cities across England after three girls were killed in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport in north west England last week.

Far right thugs clashed with riot police and multiple incidents of ethnic minorities being attacked on the streets have been reported.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator runs away from a police officer during an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham, south Yorkshire. All Photographs: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer charges at a demonstrator in Rotherham.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators clash with police.

 

IMAGE: A protester throws a fire extinguisher at the police outside a hotel housing refugees in Rotherham.

 

IMAGE: Flames burn as demonstrators take part in an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator is pinned down by police dogs in Rotherham.

 

IMAGE: Police officers detain a man as people protest outside the hotel housing refugees.

 

IMAGE: A protester holds a smoke flare as police officers guard the hotel with refugees.

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators carry a part of a fence aiming it at police officers.

 

IMAGE: A police officer holds a baton at the protest.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator attempts to remove a postbox.

 

IMAGE: Police officers guard the hotel.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
