Anti-ICE Protests In US Cities

Glimpses of nationwide protests in US cities, January 30, 2026, against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US President Donald Trump's immigration policies following the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by US federal immigration agents.

IMAGE: A demonstrator reacts in front of Los Angeles police department officers standing guard during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator confronts LAPD officers during the protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

IMAGE: People take part in the protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators attend an 'ICE Out' protest, after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by US federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators attend an ICE Out protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold placards during an 'ICE Out' protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

IMAGE: An ICE Out protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator gestures during an ICE Out protest at the Mission Dolores park in San Francisco. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

