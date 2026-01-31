HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Anti-ICE Protests In US Cities

Anti-ICE Protests In US Cities

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 11:42 IST

x

Glimpses of nationwide protests in US cities, January 30, 2026, against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US President Donald Trump's immigration policies following the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by US federal immigration agents.

 

ICE Out! Protests

IMAGE: A demonstrator reacts in front of Los Angeles police department officers standing guard during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator confronts LAPD officers during the protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People take part in the protest in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jill Connelly/Reuters

 

LA ICE Shootings

IMAGE: Demonstrators attend an 'ICE Out' protest, after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by US federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators attend an ICE Out protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold placards during an 'ICE Out' protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An ICE Out protest in Minneapolis. Photograph: Tim Evans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator gestures during an ICE Out protest at the Mission Dolores park in San Francisco. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Texas freezes new H-1B visas; Indians likely to be hit
Texas freezes new H-1B visas; Indians likely to be hit
US' Latest Warning For Indian Students
US' Latest Warning For Indian Students
Minneapolis shooting: Vance blames victim, defends ICE
Minneapolis shooting: Vance blames victim, defends ICE
Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall
Indians Stranded As H-1B Visa Renewals Stall
Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'
Will pause...: Trump's bombshell for '3rd world countries'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra1:01

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra

Late Ajit Pawar's Ashes Immersed at Karhaâ Nira River Sangam in Songaon2:12

Late Ajit Pawar's Ashes Immersed at Karhaâ Nira...

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered landscape of Zojila Pass1:50

Watch! Himalayan Red Fox spotted in snow-covered...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO