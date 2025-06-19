HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Another woman gang-raped in Odisha, 3rd incident in 3 days

Another woman gang-raped in Odisha, 3rd incident in 3 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 19, 2025 13:16 IST

x

A woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Thursday.

This is the third such incident in the state in three days.

According to the complaint lodged by the 31-year-old victim's husband, four men known to the family entered their house located under Baripada Sadar police station area when her husband and other family members were not there.

 

The four forcibly took her to a place in the jurisdiction of another police station and took turns in raping her.

Baripada Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena said that the four men have been named by the victim and all of them are absconding.

“A team has been formed to search the accused people,” Jena said adding that perpetrators threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The woman was admitted to a government hospital and her health condition is stated to be stable.

The incident which took place on Monday night came close on the heels of gang rapes in two other districts of the state.

A college student was allegedly gang-raped on Gopalpur beach on Sunday, and the police arrested 10 accused including four minors.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and hanged from a tree in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

College student gang-raped at Odisha beach; all 10 held
College student gang-raped at Odisha beach; all 10 held
'Many Women Don't Have Guts To Escape'
'Many Women Don't Have Guts To Escape'
Shocking! College student raped by 7 for 16 months
Shocking! College student raped by 7 for 16 months
MP: 12-yr-old raped, bitten, rod inserted in vagina
MP: 12-yr-old raped, bitten, rod inserted in vagina
Lucknow cops shoot dead man who raped toddler
Lucknow cops shoot dead man who raped toddler

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dadpe Pohe: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

'Asim Munir powerful than Pak PM': Ex-Pentagon official's big revelation on Pak's political sphere14:15

'Asim Munir powerful than Pak PM': Ex-Pentagon official's...

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the White House2:22

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the...

Air India Crash: Remains of co-pilot Clive Kunder brought to Mumbai1:07

Air India Crash: Remains of co-pilot Clive Kunder brought...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD