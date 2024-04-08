Anil Vij faces flak for dropping 'Modi ka Parivar' from profile name on X

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anil Vij is facing flak from party supporters for tweaking his profile name on X -- he shifted the 'Modi Ka Parivar' tagline to the bio to make space for his changed status as an ex-minister now in the state cabinet.

IMAGE: Former Haryana home minister Anil Vij. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, the tagline came immediately after his name. Now it reads, 'Anil Vij Ex - Home Minister Haryana, India'.

The 'Modi ka parivar' tagline is mentioned in the profile's bio now.

Vij on Monday justified the changes, asserting that he remained part of 'Modi Ka Parivar (Modi's family)' and a 'staunch devotee' of the BJP.

He was recently dropped from the state cabinet after the BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the Haryana chief minister in a surprise move.

Vij kept away from the swearing-in ceremony and has confined his electioneering in the Lok Sabha polls to the Ambala Cantonment constituency. But he insists that he is not upset over not being included in the new cabinet.

On the changes he made to his X profile, the BJP leader told reporter, 'As you know I am an ex-minister now. When I was making a change in my bio on X to make it clear that I am a former minister now, it exceeded the word limit after I added the words Ex - Home Minister. Then I put it ('Modi Ka Parivar' tagline) in the bio slightly down below.'

He made the same point explaining his stand in a post in Hindi on 'X' after the controversy erupted.

BJP leaders across the country last month added the 'Modi Ka Parivar' tagline to their social media profile names after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the whole country is his family.

On if he would campaign across Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls, Vij said, 'My work area is Ambala Cantonment and I will give better results here than others.'

'I am just a small worker of the BJP. I am a six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment and this is my work area where I am doing my work,' he added.