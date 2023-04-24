Amul delegates in alleged 'inappropriate act' with woman in New Zealand

The New Zealand police on Monday said they have received a "report" wherein it was alleged that two members of a delegation of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the Amul brand owner, "inappropriately touched" a woman at a trade event in the island country a week ago.

GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta, however, claimed that no such incident took place during the delegation's recent visit to the island country in the South Pacific Ocean, while the New Zealand police said they are "working to resolve this matter with the parties involved".

According to a news article published in New Zealand, the alleged incident took place at an event held at Ngai Tahu Farms in Waimakariri district of the country's South Island on April 17.

"Police have received a report of an incident alleged to have occurred at a Waimakariri address on Monday, 17 April. Police are working to resolve this matter with the parties involved," said the New Zealand police in an email.

The police replied via the email when asked about a news report which claimed the woman was "grabbed" by two men who were part of the visiting Indian delegation.

The story was first published in New Zealand's online media outlet Newshub a few days back which claimed the "police have confirmed they are assessing a complaint from a woman who alleges she was grabbed and had unwanted photographs taken of her by two Indian men, from a co-operative called Amul, on this major trade visit".

"The delegation is here meeting with Government ministers and potential business partners. The woman who has complained is an employee of Ngai Tahu Farms and alleges the "grabbing" took place at an event on April 17 where Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Agriculture under-secretary Jo Luxton were both present," Newshub claimed.

However, GCMMF Managing Director Mehta called it a "wrong allegation".

In a statement in Ahmedabad, he said "some lobbies want to derail the process of partnership between India and New Zealand for vested interests".

In a separate press release, GCMMF, which sells its dairy products under the popular Amul brand, said the news report suggesting the delegation members took women's photographs without her permission was "baseless".

"Governments of India and New Zealand are very keen on strengthening their relationship through exchange of ideas as well as dairy technology. On New Zealand's invitation, a GCMMF delegation went there to study various aspects. They visited various renowned institutions and exchanged ideas about new innovations in the dairy sector," said the release.

The federation denied the allegation of harassment and condemned what it called an attempt by some elements to spoil the relations between the two countries.

"On April 17, no such incident took place at an event where New Zealand's commerce minister as well as a Member of Parliament and other dignitaries were present. The news report in this regard was totally baseless.

"We condemn this attempt by some elements to spoil the relations between the two countries by spreading such baseless news report," said GCMMF which is headquartered in Anand district.