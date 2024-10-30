News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada minister's big claim

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada minister's big claim

Last updated on: October 30, 2024 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, David Morrison, told members of the Parliamentary national security committee that he had shared Shah's alleged involvement in this campaign with The Washington Post.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser, Nathalie Drouin, told the committee that intelligence gathered by Canada suggests that India collected information on Indian nationals and Canadian citizens through diplomatic channels and proxies, and worked with criminal networks linked to figures like Lawrence Bishnoi to intimidate or harm separatist leaders, reported the Associated Press.

 

However, a Reuters repot informed that Canada has not released any evidence of Shah's alleged role in the campaign against Pro-Khalistan separatists.

Drouin, meanwhile, said the information was passed to New Delhi and there was an effort to work with the Indian government to ensure accountability.

She also claimed that a meeting was held with her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in Singapore two days earlier. However, Canada decided to go public when it became evident the Indian government would not cooperate, she said.

The diplomatic dispute between India and Canada began after Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the June 2023 killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Canada claims to have shared evidence of India’s involvement, though India has dismissed these allegations as baseless. India has retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats and recalling its own diplomats from Canada.

Canada's intelligence committee held hearings with Drouin, Morrison, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to discuss the situation. The RCMP alleged that Canada went public with the accusations due to threats to public safety.

The escalating feud has also impacted Canada-India diplomatic ties, with both countries limiting their diplomatic representation and issuing warnings over alleged interference.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
ISI Funds Khalistanis In Canada
ISI Funds Khalistanis In Canada
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
What Is Canada-US Game Plan?
'Patience needed': India coach backs Kohli, Rohit
'Patience needed': India coach backs Kohli, Rohit
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
Jacqueline Goes Silver For Diwali Party
'We don't curate pitches, just...'
'We don't curate pitches, just...'
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances