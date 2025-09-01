HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid strained ties, India, US set for military exercise in Alaska

Amid strained ties, India, US set for military exercise in Alaska

Source: PTI
September 01, 2025

Military contingents from India and the US will engage in a spectrum of tactical drills, including the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems, as part of a bilateral exercise in Alaska, beginning September 1, officials said.

IMAGE: Army personnel during a joint training phase conducted at the Duvvada Firing Range from April 2 to April 4 as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 in a demonstration of India-US military cooperation, in Visakhapatnam, April 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 14-day 'India-US Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025' is set to take place amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington over US President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariff.

The drills, which will also involve heliborne operations, will be held from September 1-14.

 

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment 'Bobcats' of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

"Over two weeks, the troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems," it said.

The Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska in the US to participate in the 21st edition of the joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'.

Subject matter experts from both the armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS (unmanned aerial system) and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics, it said.

The exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from "live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges," the ministry said.

Source: PTI © Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
