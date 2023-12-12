News
Amid protests, govt to retain ECs' status on par with SC judges

Amid protests, govt to retain ECs' status on par with SC judges

Source: PTI
December 12, 2023 14:33 IST
The government is learnt to have decided to retain the status of CEC and other election commissioners on par with judges of the Supreme Court, following protests by opposition parties and former chief election commissioners.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel at an event to announce the appointment of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao as Election Commission's National Icon in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

At present, the CECs and ECs enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 introduced in the Rajya Sabha in August this year had proposed to bring the status of the CEC and other ECs on par with the Cabinet Secretary.

The opposition parties and some former CECs had opposed the move, saying it will go against the independence of the institution.

 

According to sources, the proposed official amendment says "The CEC and other commissioners shall be paid a salary which is equal to the salary which is equal to the salary of a judge of the Supreme Court."

According to another proposed amendment, a search committee headed by the Union Law Minister comprising two other members not below the rank of secretary to the government of India, shall prepare a panel of five persons for the selection committee.

In the bill, it was proposed that the Cabinet Secretary will head the search committee.

The bill is listed for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha for Tuesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
