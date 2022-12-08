News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid BJP wave, SP takes entry into Gujarat assembly

Amid BJP wave, SP takes entry into Gujarat assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 08, 2022 22:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Local strongman and incumbent MLA Kandhal Jadeja of Samajwadi Party on Thursday retained the Kutiyana assembly seat, defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party rival Dheliben Odedara by 26712 votes.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party's Kandhal Jadeja. Photograph: ANI

While Jadeja polled 60163 votes, Odedara got 33532 votes.

Bhimabhai Makvana of Aam AAdmi Party polled 19273 votes.

Jadeja had repeatedly told voters during the poll campaign to forget about "lotus and hand" (poll symbols of BJP and Congress) and to make cycle, his symbol, run this time in the Kutiayana constituency.

The clock, a reference to the Nationalist Congress Party which had fielded him in 2017, has stopped and the cycle should run, the Samajwadi Party candidate said.

 

The voters kept their faith in the two-term MLA for representing them for another stint in the Gujarat assembly amid the pro-BJP wave across the state which took the ruling party to a record-breaking tally.

The buzz in the coastal constituency in Saurashtra throughout the campaign was whether the political dominance of 'bhai', as Jadeja is often referred to, will continue in this largely rural assembly segment.

An accused in several criminal cases, Jadeja prides himself on getting things done for constituents and is frank enough to admit that he is not much concerned about the means of it.

"Kaam ke liye thoda idhar udhar karta hun. Kaam hai to naam hai. (I do bend things a little for work. If work is done, then you are recognised)," he had told PTI during the campaign

And that is why, Jadeja said, he did not join big parties like the BJP or the Congress.

"In big parties you have to follow rules. But I do not believe in following rules but getting my work done," he said.

Son of Santokben Jadeja whose criminal enterprise had spawned the Hindi film 'Godmother', he claims that criminal cases against him belonged to the past and that people vote for him due to his accessibility and work.

He has been among a handful of state MLAs who have been winning on the strength of their personal appeal in the last two polls in an otherwise heavily bipolar electoral scene in the state, unaffected by larger political trends.

Across the constituency, there are people who admire him for his ready willingness to help them and push development work but many also admit that he is not the one to take any opposition kindly.

Kutiyana is part of Gujarat's Porbandar district, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims of Gujarat voted for BJP in big numbers'
'Muslims of Gujarat voted for BJP in big numbers'
What BJP's Gujarat Win Proves
What BJP's Gujarat Win Proves
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
'Modi has placed himself in the hearts of Gujaratis'
Can coach with God-like looks win the World Cup?
Can coach with God-like looks win the World Cup?
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
BJP's Gujarat show: Brand Modi towers above all
8 ministers from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost poll
8 ministers from Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet lost poll
Spain coach Enrique goes down in flames of un(glory)
Spain coach Enrique goes down in flames of un(glory)
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'

'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'

AAP's Gujarat gains: 5 seats, national party status

AAP's Gujarat gains: 5 seats, national party status

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances