Ambedkar statue stolen from MP village two days after installation

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, went missing from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district just two days after being installed, following which the police have registered a case of theft, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The one-and-a-half feet tall statue was installed on a pedestal in an open space in Bari village in the district on Tuesday, they said.

Talking to reporters, additional superintendent of police Vedita Dagar said, "We received a complaint of theft of Dr Ambedkar's statue in Bari village located under the Garhi Malhara police station area around 12 km from the district headquarters."

A case has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon, she said.

Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow Cantonment town in Indore district on April 14, 1891.

Sarpanch of Bari village, Asharam Ahirwar, said the villagers had bought the statue of Dr Ambedkar from Uttar Pradesh after crowdfunding.

"The stone statue was 18-inch tall and had been installed in the village just two days ago," he said.

The sarpanch claimed that the police have picked up two persons in connection with the theft and they were being questioned.