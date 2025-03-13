HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ambedkar statue stolen from MP village two days after installation

Ambedkar statue stolen from MP village two days after installation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 19:02 IST

x

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, went missing from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district just two days after being installed, following which the police have registered a case of theft, officials said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The one-and-a-half feet tall statue was installed on a pedestal in an open space in Bari village in the district on Tuesday, they said.

Talking to reporters, additional superintendent of police Vedita Dagar said, "We received a complaint of theft of Dr Ambedkar's statue in Bari village located under the Garhi Malhara police station area around 12 km from the district headquarters."

 

A case has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon, she said.

Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow Cantonment town in Indore district on April 14, 1891.

Sarpanch of Bari village, Asharam Ahirwar, said the villagers had bought the statue of Dr Ambedkar from Uttar Pradesh after crowdfunding.

"The stone statue was 18-inch tall and had been installed in the village just two days ago," he said.

The sarpanch claimed that the police have picked up two persons in connection with the theft and they were being questioned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar
Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh portraits removed? AAP, BJP spar
Can Dalits, Muslim unite? Queries from Ambedkar's time
Can Dalits, Muslim unite? Queries from Ambedkar's time
'Everyone wants Ambedkar'
'Everyone wants Ambedkar'
Gandhi, Ambedkar statues removed from Parl complex
Gandhi, Ambedkar statues removed from Parl complex
Ambedkar statue gets saffron makeover, then painted blue
Ambedkar statue gets saffron makeover, then painted blue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Bollywood Stars Playing Holi

webstory image 2

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 3

Holi Gujiya: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Hema Malini extends Holi wishes0:54

Hema Malini extends Holi wishes

Holi fervour begins across India with colours, music and joy2:14

Holi fervour begins across India with colours, music and joy

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore Rushikonda 'Sheeshmahal'3:36

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore Rushikonda...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD