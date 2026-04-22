Haryana Orders Vigilance Probe Into Vehicle Registration Irregularities

Haryana's Transport Minister has ordered a state-wide investigation into vehicle registration irregularities, uncovering potential fraud and prompting stricter enforcement of transport regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana government orders probe into vehicle registration irregularities across Sub-Divisional offices and RTOs.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will lead the investigation into fraudulent vehicle registrations.

Reports indicate vehicle registrations were carried out using incomplete addresses in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Strict action to be taken against vehicles transporting construction materials without proper covering.

Compliance with the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016 to be strictly enforced, ensuring travel facilities for students and pass holders.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has taken cognisance of reports of large-scale irregularities in vehicle registrations in all four Sub-Divisional (Civil) offices of Ambala district, officials said on Wednesday.

State Vigilance Probe Ordered

Vij has directed a thorough investigation of all Sub-Divisional (Civil) offices as well as Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

In this regard, the transport minister has issued necessary instructions to the additional chief secretary of the revenue department and the additional chief secretary of the transport department, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Vij observed that such irregularities may not be limited to Ambala alone but could exist in other Sub-Divisional offices and RTOs across the state, making a state-wide probe necessary.

Irregularities in Ambala

According to the statement, reports state that cases have emerged in Ambala, where vehicle registrations were carried out through SDM offices using incomplete addresses in Tamil Nadu and other states. These cases are currently under investigation.

Crackdown on Uncovered Construction Vehicles

Apart from this, the minister has also taken a strict stance on vehicles transporting sand and other loose construction materials without proper covering, directing that all such trucks and transport vehicles are covered with tarpaulin or other suitable means.

Orders have been issued to all district transport officers-cum-secretaries and regional transport authorities in the state in this regard. Violators will be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act and Pollution Control guidelines. Additionally, transporters and drivers are to be made aware of these regulations.

Enforcement of Stage Carriage Scheme

Vij has also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016, notified on February 17, 2017.

He said that numerous complaints have been received regarding violations of the scheme by private stage carriage operators.

He emphasised that, according to the scheme, permit holders are required to provide travel facilities to students, concessional pass holders, and free-pass holders in their buses, without any subsidy from the government.

No laxity in this matter will be tolerated, he warned.

Curbing Unauthorised Entry of Heavy Vehicles

Furthermore, strict instructions have been issued to curb the unauthorised entry of heavy vehicles into city areas.

The minister noted that such vehicles often divert into congested areas, markets, and sectors to save time and fuel, leading to traffic congestion, damage to public property, and increased risk of accidents.

The Haryana transport department oversees vehicle registration and road safety regulations within the state. Such investigations into irregularities are not uncommon, as state governments seek to ensure compliance with motor vehicle laws and prevent revenue loss. The vigilance bureau's involvement suggests a serious concern about potential corruption or systemic failures within the transport offices.