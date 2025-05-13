HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Alt News co-founder Zubair alleges life threat

Alt News co-founder Zubair alleges life threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 11:47 IST

x

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair said that he has filed a police complaint following a threat after his home address and mobile number were allegedly leaked on a social media platform.

IMAGE: Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. Photograph: @zoo_bear/X

However, no FIR has been registered yet, police said.

In a post on 'X' on Monday night, he alleged that people have leaked his home address and mobile number and have threatened to send pork to his address.

 

"There are already life threats against me. This isn't the first time. The same person in 2023 had sent pork to my address and shared the shipping address on Twitter. I have filed a complaint before @DCPEASTBCP (DCP East). Trust that @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka takes this threat seriously at least this time," he said in his post.

He further claimed that when he filed a similar complaint last time, the FIR was closed after a few months.

He also shared the handles which leaked his personal address and mobile number and said, "There's a threat to me and my family staying at that address."

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from him in this regard. But no FIR has been registered yet. The complaint will be transferred to R T Nagar police station jurisdiction because he stays there.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Zubair trapped in vicious cycle of criminal process'
'Zubair trapped in vicious cycle of criminal process'
No criminality found against Zubair: Police to HC
No criminality found against Zubair: Police to HC
HC asks X user to apologise to AltNews founder Zubair
HC asks X user to apologise to AltNews founder Zubair
Why Is Mohammed Zubair In Jail?
Why Is Mohammed Zubair In Jail?
Law can't be weaponised to harass journalists: Zubair
Law can't be weaponised to harass journalists: Zubair

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Refreshing Thirst Quenchers From Kerala

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

Air Marshal AK Bharti's stern warning to Pak with Ramcharitmanas Verse!2:41

Air Marshal AK Bharti's stern warning to Pak with...

Trump defends plans to accept Qatari Luxury Jet for Air Force One 2:42

Trump defends plans to accept Qatari Luxury Jet for Air...

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab to swell3:36

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD