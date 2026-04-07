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Allahabad HC Acquits Man After Flawed Rape Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 22:26 IST

The Allahabad High Court overturned a wrongful conviction, freeing a man after 11 years in prison due to a flawed rape investigation and insufficient evidence, highlighting critical issues within the Indian justice system.

Key Points

  • Allahabad High Court acquits man after 11 years in prison due to flawed rape investigation.
  • The court cited serious lapses in the police investigation and a lack of reliable evidence linking the accused to the crime.
  • Forensic reports showed semen presence, but no DNA test linked it to the accused, a critical flaw noted by the court.
  • The High Court emphasised that criminal convictions must be based on proof beyond reasonable doubt, not suspicion.
  • The accused was initially convicted in 2018 for rape of a minor but acquitted of murder charges.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday acquitted a man who spent 11 years in prison after being convicted in a rape case involving a minor, citing serious lapses in the police investigation and lack of reliable evidence.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Brij Raj Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court allowed the appeal filed by Nirmal Kumar and set aside a 2018 trial court judgement that had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

 

The case dates back to 2010 in Ayodhya district, where a 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped. The girl died three days after the incident, following which her father lodged an FIR accusing the appellant of rape and murder.

While the trial court had convicted the accused for rape and awarded life imprisonment, it had acquitted him of the murder charge due to lack of clarity over the cause of death.

Critical Flaws in the Investigation

Re-examining the evidence, the high court found significant gaps in the prosecution's case. The bench noted that although forensic reports indicated the presence of human semen, there was no conclusive evidence linking the samples to the accused, as no DNA test or other scientific verification was conducted.

Terming this a serious flaw in the investigation, the court observed that conviction in criminal cases must be based on proof beyond reasonable doubt and not on suspicion or assumptions, according to the order.

Holding that the prosecution failed to establish guilt with certainty, the bench set aside the conviction and ordered the immediate release of the appellant, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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