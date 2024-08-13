News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » All Indian salt, sugar brands have microplastics: Study

All Indian salt, sugar brands have microplastics: Study

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 13, 2024 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics, according to a study published on Tuesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The study, titled 'Microplastics in Salt and Sugar' and conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link, tested 10 types of salt -- including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt -- and five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets.

The study revealed the presence of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, in various forms, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments.

 

The size of these microplastics ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.

The highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt, in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films.

Toxics Link founder-director Ravi Agarwal said, "The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focused manner."

"We also aim to trigger policy action and attract researchers' attention to potential technological interventions that could reduce exposure risks to microplastics."

Toxics Link associate director Satish Sinha added, "Our study's finding of substantial amounts of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples is concerning and calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health."

The concentration of microplastics in the salt samples ranged from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilogramme of dry weight, the report said.

Iodised salt had the highest concentration of microplastics (89.15 pieces per kilogramme) while organic rock salt had the lowest (6.70 pieces per kilogramme), according to the study.

In sugar samples, the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilogramme, with the highest concentration found in non-organic sugar.

Microplastics are a growing global concern because they can harm both health and the environment. These tiny plastic particles can enter the human body through food, water and air.

Recent research has found microplastics in human organs such as the lungs, heart, and even in breast milk and unborn babies.

Previous studies found that the average Indian consumes 10.98 grams of salt and around 10 spoons of sugar every day -- much higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limits.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why sugar and salt is bad for your heart
Why sugar and salt is bad for your heart
Want To SKIP SUGAR? Try These Options
Want To SKIP SUGAR? Try These Options
Say NO To Sugar! Try 5 Guilt-Free Alternatives
Say NO To Sugar! Try 5 Guilt-Free Alternatives
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors
Yunus meets Hindus amid attacks on temples, houses
Yunus meets Hindus amid attacks on temples, houses

More like this

Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt

Companies Join Battle Against Sugar, Salt

No cancer-causing agents in our products: MDH

No cancer-causing agents in our products: MDH

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances