HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » All Guj ministers except CM resign ahead of cabinet rejig

All Guj ministers except CM resign ahead of cabinet rejig

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 16, 2025 17:50 IST

x

A day ahead of the planned cabinet expansion in Gujarat, all 16 ministers except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party sources said.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel speaks at the Green Bond Listing Program of Surat Municipal Corporation NSE BKC, in Mumbai, October 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patel will expand his cabinet on Friday, the state government had announced earlier in the morning.

 

"Resignations of all the 16 ministers have been taken by the party. Except for chief minister Patel, all the ministers have resigned," said a BJP source.

As per the official release, the cabinet expansion will take place at 11.30 am on Friday.

The present council of minister has 17 members including CM Patel. Eight of them are cabinet-rank ministers while the others are ministers of state.

Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15 percent of the strength of the House).

Earlier this month, MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma became the new president of the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit, replacing Union minister CR Paatil.

Bhupendra Patel became chief minister for the second time on December 12, 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'
'Gujaratis Know Hinduism Equals BJP'
'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'
'BJP Never Takes Any Election Lightly'
Guj bypolls: BJP fails to break 18-yr Visavadar jinx
Guj bypolls: BJP fails to break 18-yr Visavadar jinx
'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'
'BJP's Gujarat victory defies logic'
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?
Who Says Gujarat Is A BJP Bastion?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of India's Shiniest Malls

webstory image 2

10 Wholesome, Less Wicked Yummies For Diwali

webstory image 3

Michelangelo Of Movie Posters

VIDEOS

JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak In Delhi1:02

JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak In Delhi

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from Darjeeling0:52

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from...

PM Modi visits Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam, AP1:54

PM Modi visits Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam, AP

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO