News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Al Qaeda terror module aspiring to declare 'khilafat' busted

Al Qaeda terror module aspiring to declare 'khilafat' busted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2024 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an Al Qaeda terror module after detaining 14 people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

After receiving intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted along with the police forces of the states, officials said.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

 

The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, it said.

The statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning, it said.

They are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated. Raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ISI terror module: All 3 accused have BTech degrees
ISI terror module: All 3 accused have BTech degrees
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
J-K police nab PhD scholar in terror module bust
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
NIA files 4000-page chargesheet against 6 in ISIS case
NC, Cong to fight J-K polls together, says Abdullah
NC, Cong to fight J-K polls together, says Abdullah
India's England tour schedule out, first Test in June
India's England tour schedule out, first Test in June
MEA reacts on reports of India dam caused B'desh floods
MEA reacts on reports of India dam caused B'desh floods
Why analysts are bullish about Voltas ACs' earnings
Why analysts are bullish about Voltas ACs' earnings

More like this

IS operatives who declared Maha village 'Al Sham' held

IS operatives who declared Maha village 'Al Sham' held

When ISIS found home in India

When ISIS found home in India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances