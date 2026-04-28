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MLA Demands Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Link

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 13:58 IST

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar is demanding a CID investigation into a possible link between a godman and the fatal plane crash involving his uncle, Ajit Pawar, citing suspicious activities.

Photograph: ANI video grab

Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleges Nashik-based godman Ashok Kharat is linked to Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash.
  • Rohit Pawar demands CID interrogation of Kharat, citing suspicious financial transactions and occult rituals.
  • He claims a political leader from Baramati was in contact with Kharat and leaders close to Ajit Pawar.
  • The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is conducting a separate inquiry into the plane crash.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged that Nashik-based godman Ashok Kharat is prima facie linked to the fatal plane crash involving his uncle and then Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanded his interrogation by the CID.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the CID office in Pune to take stock of the status of the plane crash investigation, he alleged that some occult rituals had been performed outside late Ajit Pawar's house through a small political leader in Baramati.

 

Allegations of Occult Rituals and Suspicious Activity

"A goat was found hanging near Ajitdada's house. Kharat had told a farmer that an attack on the Pawar family could happen in the near future. A small political leader from Baramati used to visit Kharat for rituals and was in contact with leaders close to Ajitdada," he alleged.

Why was there a sudden increase in transactions in Kharat's account on January 27 and 28? he asked.

Kharat was arrested in March for allegedly sexually exploiting several women and cheating people.

Call for CID Investigation

"Kharat's involvement appears to be linked to Ajit Pawar's accident, and the CID should investigate him. Kharat had stored some videos for blackmail, while video clips of common women have surfaced," Rohit Pawar added.

On the status of the CID probe, Rohit Pawar said he visited the office to submit "some evidence" regarding the fatal plane crash.

"It's been three months since the fatal plane crash. The first time we came, Sunil Ramanand (ADG, CID) was present. The second time, some other officers were there. Today, key officials were not present; they had gone to Mumbai for a cricket match," he said.

Details of the Fatal Plane Crash

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed at Baramati airport on the morning of January 28 while en route from Mumbai to Baramati, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

Rohit Pawar had lodged the "Zero" FIR last month in Bengaluru under Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, weeks after the fatal incident.

He alleged that instead of conducting a proper investigation, they (CID officials) are talking about conducting an inquiry.

Concerns Over Investigation Process

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sent us information. The aircraft's technical records are stored in the FDA system. The National Transportation Safety Board has been involved in this case. Earlier, they said the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) was burnt, now they are saying all the data has been downloaded. However, the real investigation should be handled by the CID," the NCP (SP) leader added.

ADG Ramanand had earlier said that the CID was already probing an Accidental Death Report registered with Pune Rural Police following the plane crash.

"The Zero FIR received from Bengaluru will be treated as a statement under Section 180 of the BNSS and factored into our probe," he had said.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation is conducting a separate inquiry and submitted its preliminary findings on February 28.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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