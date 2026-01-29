Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra on Thursday, January 29, 2026, mourned Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a tragic plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday.

His last rites were performed with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, a region long regarded as his political base.

Ajit Pawar's sons Parth and Jay carried out the final rites as a Tricolour-covered bier reflected their father's long years in public service.

Leaders from across the political spectrum attended the funeral, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

Thousands of supporters gathered to pay their last respects, chanting slogans in his memory.

The large turnout and emotional farewell highlighted Ajit Pawar's strong grassroots connect and his significant influence in Maharashtra politics.

Maharashtra Unites in Mourning

IMAGE: Sunetra Pawar mourns her husband during his last rites. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Escorted by her sister-in-law Supriya Sule and her husband's elder brother Shrinivas Pawar, Sunetra Pawar pays homage to her husband. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Supriya Sule gives her cousin's wife support at the funeral. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Elder son Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar perform their father's last rites, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar pays his respects. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar thank grieving NCP supporters and party workers, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar's uncle, at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amit A Shah pays his respects to Ajit Pawar, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: As does Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: And Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: BJP National President Nitin Nabin lays a wreath on the bier. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh pays his respects to Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @naralokesh X//ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Amit Shah offers his condolences to Sunetra Pawar. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff