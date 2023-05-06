Ajit Pawar absent from his presser, here's what Sharad Pawar said

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, who withdrew his decision to quit as party chief on Friday, also refuted speculations of a rift in the party.

IMAGE: NCP leader Sharad Pawar addresses the press conference announcing his decision to withdraw his resignation as party president, in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, Pawar also said that if anybody wants to leave, nobody can stop them.

"If someone wants to go, irrespective of the party, no one stops him. Leadership is needed for this, there is no need to work yourself to stop it. The leader should take care of how to make the organisation healthy by being on the front foot. But there is nothing like this (possibility of disintegration) in our party," he said.

Sharing the anecdotes ahead of his announcement of resigning as party president Pawar recalled how his colleagues were suggesting him to remain on his post and appoint Supriya Sule (Pawar's daughter) as working president.

"When I had taken my decision and my party colleagues were coming to me to make me understand but when some of them felt that I won't be taking my decision back, then some of them suggested me to stay on my post and appoint Supriya as working president but this proposal was rejected by my other colleagues and Supriya as well," he said.

Pawar has withdrawn his decision to quit as party chief after NCP's committee passed a resolution rejecting his resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

However, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was seen backing his uncle's decision to step down when he made the dramatic announcement on May 2, was conspicuous by his absence at the NCP supremo's press conference.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's absence at Friday's press briefing, Sharad Pawar said 'not all people can be at all places', and asked media not to read too much in his nephew not being present.

"Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," Pawar said.

On the absence of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said, "Ajit Pawar was there to urge him (Sharad Pawar) to withdraw the resignation. He was there even when we visited Pawar saheb's residence after the decision was taken at the party office."

Later in the evening, Ajit Pawar, who is eyeing a larger role within the NCP, appeared to downplay his absence and came out with a statement that he welcomed his uncle's 'positive decision', saying it will 'energise' party workers including him and and give 'strength' to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition unity.

-- with inputs from PTI