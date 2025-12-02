HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aircraft carrier group forced Pak Navy in Op Sindoor: Adm Tripathi

Source: PTI
December 02, 2025 12:45 IST

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said his force's aggressive posturing during Operation Sindoor in May forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports.

 

IMAGE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi addresses the annual press conference, December 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

In his annual press conference, Admiral Tripathi also said that the Indian Navy maintained a high operational readiness, including in the Western Arabian sea, in the last seven-eight months following the hostilities with Pakistan.

The Navy chief, without elaborating, said Operation Sindoor "remains in progress". "The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Operation Sindoor, including deployment of the carrier battle group forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast," he said.

 

The Navy chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as significant number of merchant ships avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.

The cost of insurance for the vessels to travel to Pakistan had also gone up, he said.

