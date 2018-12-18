rediff.com

Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends Chidambaram's protection from arrest

December 18, 2018 12:27 IST

A Delhi court Tuesday extended till January 11 the protection granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the relief granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti after the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate submitted that new material has been recovered which needs to be collated.

 

It also granted time till January 11 to the CBI to get sanction to prosecute some of people accused in the case.

The CBI had on November 26 told the court that Centre had granted sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in Aircel-Maxis deal.

