Air strikes will help BJP win over 22 LS seats in K'taka: Yeddyurappa

February 28, 2019 14:50 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka cheif minister on Wednesday said that India's 'preemptive' strikes on terror camps in Pakistan have created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of the BJP. Yesterday's (Tuesday's) action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said on Wednesday in Chitradurga.

"It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)," said the former chief minister.

Later, Yeddyurappa said that his remarks were reported out of context.

"My statement is being reported out of context. I said that 'situation favourable for BJP' which i am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that i said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modiji," he tweeted.