News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of results, Cong deputes post-poll observers in 4 states

Ahead of results, Cong deputes post-poll observers in 4 states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2022 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Tuesday deputed senior leaders for poll management ahead of election results in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, party sources said.

IMAGE: A Congress supporter during roadshow in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Karnataka Congress chief D K Sivakumar will be special observer in Goa, party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo besides Vincent Pala have been deputed in Manipur for post-poll management, the sources said.

 

General secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera have been deployed as party special observers for Punjab, the sources added.

While Maken will leave on Wednesday, Khera has already reached Chandigarh.

Rajya Sabha member Deepinder Singh Hooda has also left for Dehradun after he was asked by the party leadership to reach there for management of legislators in case of a hung assembly.

Hooda will work out modalities with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel once the results are out on March 10. Hooda has reached Uttarakhand.

The party's in-charges and observers in various poll-bound states will also be stations at the state headquarters ahead of results.

The move is aimed at keeping the Congress flock together in case of a hung assembly in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

The appointment of special observers is part of the Congress strategy to work out government formations in states where no party gets a clear majority.

The sources said plans are also afoot in the party to shift its newly-elected legislators to a safe location in Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also learnt to have seen the arrangements in place for its legislators in the desert state in case they need to be shifted there.

The sources said the MLAs will be kept at 'safe locations' to prevent what they said 'possible attempts by others to poach them'.

The Congress is not taking any chances this time as had been done during the last Goa elections when despite emerging as the single largest party, it failed to form its government there.

Exit polls have predicted a tight race in Uttarakhand and Goa, while most of them have projected a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress
Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress
Why Rahul's former aide joined Mamata
Why Rahul's former aide joined Mamata
Dom's Take: BLAME It All On Congress
Dom's Take: BLAME It All On Congress
Imam gets second hundred, Rawalpindi Test ends in draw
Imam gets second hundred, Rawalpindi Test ends in draw
Sindhu, Srikanth move to second round of German Open
Sindhu, Srikanth move to second round of German Open
Scheduled international flights to resume from Mar 27
Scheduled international flights to resume from Mar 27
In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram
In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram

In talks with non-BJP parties in Goa: Chidambaram

Goa Cong to keep flock together to prevent poaching

Goa Cong to keep flock together to prevent poaching

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances