Ahead of polls TN offers free meals for sanitation workers

Ahead of polls TN offers free meals for sanitation workers

November 16, 2025 11:14 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched free nutritious meals scheme for sanitation workers in Chennai, aimed at improving their working conditions and health.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assuring to fulfil their demands gradually, he said this scheme to provide three meals a day would be expanded to other parts of the state from December 6.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam here on Saturday, the chief minister said "whether its scorching heat, heavy rain or floods, sanitation workers remain on the field. It is due to your sustained efforts that lakes, reservoirs and streets stay clean."

 

Theirs was a selfless service and protecting them and ensuring their well-being was the government's duty, Stalin said.

He announced that the state government would establish retiring rooms for the exclusive use of sanitation workers on 300 sq ft area in all the 200 wards of Chennai. He hoped that in the coming days, as in Western countries, people here would become self-disciplined in properly disposing garbage and thus greatly reduce the burden on sanitation workers.

"My dream is to improve your standards of living, protect your health, and that your children should pursue studies and occupy high positions in life," the chief minister said.

The government's initiatives come at a time when the sanitation workers in Chennai have been protesting against privatisation of solid waste management in two zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, and demanding regularisation of service.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
