News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Agnipath stir: Varanasi authorities to recover loss to public properties

Agnipath stir: Varanasi authorities to recover loss to public properties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 21, 2022 17:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The administration in Varanasi is in the process of identifying those involved in the violent protests over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and will recover from them the loss caused by damage to public property, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Buses vandalised by protesters during a demonstration against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, Varanasi, June 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said 36 buses were damaged and a loss of Rs 12.97 lakh was incurred in the protests on June 17.

He said 27 people have so far been held in this connection, adding that more people have been identified for their alleged role in the stir.

 

"The authorities will recover from them the loss caused by damage to public property during the protest," the official said.

He also said that more information about those involved in such acts is being collected from government employees, 'secret' sources in rural areas of Varanasi and from officers in other districts.

Appealing to the youth, Sharma said they should not be "misled" and indulge in any such chaotic work which may spoil their future.

"If they indulge in any kind of illegal activity and are caught, they will be deprived of government jobs and will also have to compensate for the loss of public property," he said.

The district magistrate further said three FIRs have been registered at Sigra police station, two at Jaitpura police station and one in Varanasi Cantonment in connection with the protests.

He said after preparing the full claim proposal containing the names of 27 people along with their photographs, video evidence has been sent to the claims tribunal in Prayagraj constituted for the recovery of damages to public property.

During the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh had similarly sought the recovery of damages to government property.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Agnipath Anger: Why Modi Needs To Worry
Agnipath Anger: Why Modi Needs To Worry
35 WhatsApp groups banned due to fake Agnipath news
35 WhatsApp groups banned due to fake Agnipath news
'Military is no place for hooligans and arsonists'
'Military is no place for hooligans and arsonists'
PIX: When Yogi and other ministers did yoga
PIX: When Yogi and other ministers did yoga
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
400 cops guard Surat hotel housing Shinde, Sena MLAs
When the Finance Minister did Yoga
When the Finance Minister did Yoga
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
Djokovic, Swiatek top seeds at Wimbledon
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states

Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states

Railway infra bears the brunt of protests on Day 4

Railway infra bears the brunt of protests on Day 4

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances