After joining BJP, Anil Antony talks about relations with father

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Anil Antony on Thursday said that it is not the ticket instead dedication to the nation is needed.

IMAGE: Anil Antony, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister A K Antony, is being welcomed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as he joins the BJP, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Former Defence minister A K Antony's son Anil joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

Talking about the relationship with his father, Anil Antony said, "We all are different and our thinking is also different. Joining the BJP is my personal decision and my father has been associated with the Congress for many decades. He has a different attachment to the Congress."

"I had a discussion on this topic at my home but I already knew what to do and I did what I thought was right. I want to dedicate myself to India and I will do that. Relations with father will remain the same as before," he added.

Talking to ANI, after taking the membership of BJP, Anil Antony said, "It is a matter of honour for me that I joined the party on the occasion of BJP's foundation day. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J P Nadda."

"It is a matter of honour for me that I am associating with a national party like the BJP. My father has been serving the Congress for six decades and has held many key positions. Before taking membership of the BJP, I have not discussed ticket distribution and the responsibility in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. My aim is only dedication to the nation," he added.

During the conversation, Anil further said, "I had resigned from the Congress a few months ago because of the way the Congress worked. The party now has started prioritising the interest of two-three individuals, after which I joined the BJP. The Congress now is not the Congress I knew when I was growing up."

Talking about why did he choose the BJP, Antony said, "There are many local parties in India but BJP is a national party and is working on national interest and that is why I have joined the BJP. The BJP's vision is clear, they have to transform India in the coming 25 years. India is developing under the leadership of PM Modi and in 25 years India is bound to do politics of development."

Anil joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and Anil Baluni were also present at the occasion.