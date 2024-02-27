News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After 2 yrs, former SC judge AM Khanwilkar appointed new Lokpal chief

After 2 yrs, former SC judge AM Khanwilkar appointed new Lokpal chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 27, 2024 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Supreme Court judge AM Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant.

IMAGE: Outgoing Supreme Court Judge Justice AM Khanwilkar (second from left) being felicitated at his farewell ceremony, in New Delhi, July 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022.

 

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of the Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the chairperson of the Lokpal, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

Retired justices Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, it said.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey will be non-judicial members, the communique stated.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

The chairperson and members of the Lokpal are appointed by the President after obtaining the recommendations of a Selection Committee having the prime minister as its chairperson.

Apart from a chairperson, the Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and as many non-judicial.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Plea for review of order will not be allowed: Lokpal
Plea for review of order will not be allowed: Lokpal
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey
Lokpal gets 4,244 complaints till January, an 80% jump
Lokpal gets 4,244 complaints till January, an 80% jump
WPL PHOTOS: Mandhana leads RCB to dominant win
WPL PHOTOS: Mandhana leads RCB to dominant win
Ishan Kishan's silent comeback
Ishan Kishan's silent comeback
Abhishek Singhvi loses RS race to BJP in dead heat
Abhishek Singhvi loses RS race to BJP in dead heat
Anish Bhanwala strikes gold again!
Anish Bhanwala strikes gold again!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Lokpal yet to prosecute a single person: Parl panel

Lokpal yet to prosecute a single person: Parl panel

Lokpal has no power to review its order

Lokpal has no power to review its order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances