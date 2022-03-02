Advisory to leave Kharkiv immediately leaves students, parents on edge

As they hunkered down in bunkers and bomb shelters, an advisory from the Indian government to its citizens to abandon war-ravaged Ukraine's Kharkiv "immediately" left them befuddled, but forced them to set out on a long march to the borders, knowing little if it will be a safe exit.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh interacts with Indian students, during his visit to Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indians, in Rzeszow, March 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Back home, their families and friends were on edge, as they sat glued to television, and waited for a word from them about their safety.

The Indian embassy has asked Indians stranded in Kharkiv to proceed to Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka, anywhere between 11 and 16 km from Ukraine's second largest city, which is bearing the brunt of a massive Russian assault, even on foot if they cannot find vehicles.

Reyham Khan, a first-year medical student said, "We have received an advisory today to leave immediately... there is so much chaos.

"People have started walking, but to where? We were staying in bunkers sending SOS messages. But this sudden directive has left everyone in a panic," the student said over the phone.

Aanchal Sharma, the mother of a second-year medical student of Kharkiv National Medical University, is praying for the safety of her son who has left the city.

"My son has left for Pisochyn but I am going to be on pins till I hear from him. This feels like sitting on a ticking bomb," said the anxious mother.

Another student, Pragun, said she and her friends took a lot of pain to reach the railway station but found it chock-a-block with people trying to flee the Russian military offensive.

"All the trains are full and we are not allowed to board them".

In a video sent from Kharkiv, a student said, "I am standing at Kharkiv railway station for three hours. I left much before the advisory was issued but we haven't been allowed to board the trains. The cold is bone-chilling."

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked the Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately as the war escalated.

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the deteriorating situation. They should proceed to Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety," the embassy said.

The first advisory was put out on Twitter at 5 pm IST, while the second was issued an hour later.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is in Budapest to oversee the evacuation of Indians fleeing Ukraine tweeted, "There was joy and spontaneous cheer as I interacted with our students at Hotel Grand Hungarian who were on their way to Budapest Airport to board the special aircraft waiting to fly them home.

"Modi Govt will bring back every young student from Ukraine," he said.