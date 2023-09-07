News
Rediff.com  » News » Aditya-L1 takes a selfie, captures Earth, Moon

Aditya-L1 takes a selfie, captures Earth, Moon

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 07, 2023 13:16 IST
Indian Space Research Organisaiton on Thursday released a 'selfie' and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.

'Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon,' the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on 'X'.

 

The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on-board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023.

ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
