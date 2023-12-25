News
Additional forces moved to Poonch, search ops continue

Additional forces moved to Poonch, search ops continue

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 25, 2023 12:51 IST
Additional security personnel were deployed in the Poonch district on Monday even as a search operation was ongoing in the forested terrain of Dera ki Gali, where two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists from across the border last week.

IMAGE: Security personnel have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as a search operation is underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional forces were also deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district, officials informed.

 

Four Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in the ambush attack on Thursday, last week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful senf-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
