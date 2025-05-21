Actor's wife, 2 others booked for reciting Pak poet's poem

The recitation of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Hum Dekhenge poem at an event in Nagpur has led police to slap charges of endangering India's unity and integrity, and promoting enmity against three persons, including late actor-activist Veera Sathidar's wife Pushpa.

IMAGE: Poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Photograph: Kind courtesy AdabNuma.org

Police on Tuesday said they have started recording statements of people associated with the controversial Veera Sathidar memorial programme held on May 13 in Nagpur, where the poem was recited, while an official informed investigation into the case was at a sensitive stage.

The FIR, which stems from alleged incendiary and provocative remarks made at the programme, has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3 (5), which concerns common intention.

These stringent charges have been invoked against Pushpa, the wife of actor-activist late Veera Sathidar, and two unnamed persons. Veera Sathidar, known for his National Award winning film 'Court', died on April 13, 2021.

A programme in memory of Veera Sathidar was organised at the Vidarbha Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Hall in Nagpur and remarks made at the event led to the controversy. An FIR was registered at the Sitabuldi police station against Pushpa Sathidar and two others associated with the memorial programme based on a complaint lodged by a local resident, Dattatraya Shirke.

The complaint alleged incendiary and provocative remarks were made during the programme, which could have potentially disturbed communal harmony and national unity.

The memorial programme was held under the aegis of Veera Sathidar Smriti Samanvay Samiti in collaboration with the Samata Kala Manch and drew attention after a poem recital was shared online and later broadcast on local media.

A female member of the Samata Kala Manch reportedly recited verses by renowned Pakistani poet Faiz, including lines such as: "Hum Ahl-e-Safa, Mardrid-e-Haram, Masnad Pe Bithae Jayenge, Sab Taj Uchhale Jayenge, Sab Takht Giraye Jayenge, Hum Dekhenge..."

The poem, widely regarded as a call for resistance against authoritarianism, was interpreted by the complainant as a direct incitement against the state.

Shirke said inflammatory remarks were allegedly made by a male speaker during the programme and they were captured on a video and later aired by a Marathi news channel.

According to the complaint, the speaker allegedly said, "Jo song ke medium se ye satta hila thi, usi tarah se hamare desh mein bhi takht hilane ki pratha hai. Aaj hum jis daur mein ji rahe hain, ye daur fasciswad ka hai. Ye daur tanasahi ka hai " (we are living in phase of fascism and authoritarianism and there is a tradition of shaking the throne in our country also).

These statements, the complainant argued, not only equate the Indian government with fascist regimes but also advocate for political upheaval under the guise of artistic and poetic expression.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their probe into the case and senior officials said they are in the process of recording statements of persons present at the event, including organizers and attendees.

A police source said so far statements of five persons have been recorded and indicated more will be summoned for questioning soon.

"We are examining all available footage, witness testimonies and documents. The process of recording statements is crucial to determining individual roles and verifying the allegations," said an officer.

Police said they are also looking into the activities and background of the Samata Kala Manch, whose head, Sudhir Dhawale, is currently out on bail in connection with another case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made during the Elgar Parishad event in Pune in 2017.

According to police sources, digital evidence submitted by the complainant, including links to video recordings and news coverage, are being carefully reviewed.

The investigation team is collaborating with forensic experts to authenticate the video content and identify the speakers. Cyber specialists are also verifying the origins and distribution patterns of the shared media, they said.

A senior police official said the investigation was at a sensitive stage and "statements will help us understand the intent and the extent to which the law may have been violated."

Meanwhile, secretary of CPI (M) Nagpur district committee Arun Latkar told PTI said his party opposes the registration of the FIR.

It is wrong if an FIR is registered just because Faiz's poem was recited at a programme, Latkar asserted.