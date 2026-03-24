Why Was Stage Artist Sobi George Arrested?

Stage artist Sobi George's arrest in Kochi highlights a cheque bounce case and numerous fraud allegations, impacting his career and music troupe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adriano Gadini/Pixabay.com

Key Points Sobi George, a stage artist and director, was arrested in Kochi for a cheque bounce case.

George is also accused of multiple cheating and fraud incidents dating back to 2013.

He allegedly defrauded individuals by promising overseas trips with his music troupe.

Financial difficulties arose after assets of his Kalagruham music troupe were seized.

Stage artist, actor, and director of the Kothamangalam Kalagruham music troupe, Sobi George was arrested on Tuesday in a cheque bounce case, police said.

A senior police officer said that George was arrested based on a warrant issued against him by a court here in two cheque bounce cases.

Besides that, he is an accused in several cheating and fraud cases since 2013 in other parts of the state as well, the officer said.

Fraud Allegations Against Sobi George

George, who was briefly with the Kalabhavan theatre group, had allegedly cheated many people by offering to take people abroad along with the troupe by taking money from them for the same.

He either did not take them or left them stranded abroad, according to the complaints against him, the officer said.

Financial Troubles

George was also in financial trouble after starting his Kalagruham music troupe with assets, including a bus, related to his establishment being seized by the authorities, police said.