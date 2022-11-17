News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175

Active Covid cases in India decline to 7,175

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 17, 2022 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 635 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,67,311, while the active cases declined to 7,175, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,30,546 with 11 fatalities which includes nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry website.

 

A decrease of 386 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,29,590, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 219.83 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four crore on January 25 this year.

The two deaths reported in the last 24 hours include one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines
Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie
SCOOP! Ibrahim Bags His First Movie
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
England star Hales reprimanded over old blackface pic
England star Hales reprimanded over old blackface pic
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances