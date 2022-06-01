News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise

Active COVID-19 cases in India continue to rise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 01, 2022 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 2,745 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,60,832, while the active cases increased to 18,386, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.57 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The six new fatalities include two from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,636 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,860 from Maharashtra, 69,742 from Kerala, 40,107 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,210 from Delhi, 23,520 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,204 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

'Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Yogi lays foundation stone for Ram temple's sanctum
Yogi lays foundation stone for Ram temple's sanctum
Cong leader demands reopening Charminar for namaaz
Cong leader demands reopening Charminar for namaaz
Djokovic rues missed chances, says Rafa deserved win
Djokovic rues missed chances, says Rafa deserved win
The LAST PICTURES from KK's Life
The LAST PICTURES from KK's Life
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances