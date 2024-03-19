News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal

'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2024 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it has noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims" over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

IMAGE: Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The response from the MEA comes days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the area an "inherent part of China's territory", in the wake of India rejecting Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

"We have noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

The MEA statement said that it was in response to media queries on comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry regarding Arunachal Pradesh.

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," he said.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang had said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India", official media in Beijing had reported.

India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Chinese Tried To Grab Waterfalls in Arunachal
When Chinese Tried To Grab Waterfalls in Arunachal
Why China Issued Stapled Visas To Arunachal Athletes
Why China Issued Stapled Visas To Arunachal Athletes
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
Chinese village in Arunachal: India must speak up!
Should boundaries get bigger in women's cricket?
Should boundaries get bigger in women's cricket?
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP
Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'PLA is now concentrating on Arunachal Pradesh'

'PLA is now concentrating on Arunachal Pradesh'

China reiterates claim over Arunachal post Modi visit

China reiterates claim over Arunachal post Modi visit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances